WhatsApp, the ability to edit sent messages is getting closer and closer

By Abraham
More and more concrete signs continue to emerge regarding the future possibility of modifying messages sent also on WhatsApp, and although the functionality is still under development and far from inclusion in the public version, the works are proceeding sent on multiple platforms at the same time.

We have seen the first screenshots on Android and iOS some time ago, but just a few days ago something similar was also identified in the desktop environment, where within the code the function appeared in a silent state.

But let’s go back to talking about it again in the mobile field and to be precise on Android, since it is the beta version 2.22.20.12 to provide further information.

Apparently WhatsApp is working on the process that allows the application to update the message by saving its modified version, so it’s a clear sign that the company continues to work on this feature. If you are using an old beta of WhatsApp it will be necessary to update the app, in case you receive a modified version of a message from another beta user, as otherwise you will not be able to see the modified variant. As explained above, the change is currently in progress and partially available only in this latest beta.

At the moment it is impossible to establish any release timing, but it should not be too many months before the novelty is introduced. We remind you in closing that a few days ago another news regarding privacy emerged, namely the possibility of hiding the online status.

