WhatsApp tests sending files of up to 2 gigabytes in Argentina

You don’t have to be very observant to realize that someone stepped on the accelerator on WhatsApp some time ago. And it is that, after a long season (of years) in which the novelties could be counted on the fingers of one handSometime between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, we started to see news, at a much higher rate than usual, of the new features that were being added (or at least tested in beta versions) in the service.

The most recent example is found in reactions to messages, which we can already find in the beta versions of WhatsApp apps, but also in surveys in group chats, in self-destructing messages, in communities, in copies of security with end-to-end encryption and, of course, in the more than expected multi-device mode. A most remarkable year, which however is clouded by the controversy over the changes in the Terms of Service announced by the company at the beginning of last year.

Be that as it may, we can now add another novelty to the list, and that is that according to what we can read in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has already started testing to allow files of up to two gigabytes to be sent through the service. We must remember that other services, such as Telegram, already offer similar capabilities, but so far WhatsApp maintains the size limit at a meager 100 megabytes.

This function, currently in beta mode, has been deployed in Argentina, so users in the country should already be able to transfer large files via WhatsApp. It makes all the sense in the world that this function arrives when multi-device support has already been substantially improved, since it seems quite likely that a significant number of file transfers of that size occur between a smartphone and a PC, in any way. .

There are no clues as to when we will see this function jump from Argentina to the rest of the world, but we can imagine that, except for problems with its operation that delay it, it’s a move that shouldn’t be delayed too long, not much more than measuring infrastructure needs and provisioning them. Even more so if we take into account that, as I have already mentioned, other services that are direct rivals of WhatsApp already offer it. So the sooner you do it, the sooner you’ll be level with some of your rivals, and you’ll be in a position to overtake them with other new features.