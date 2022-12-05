WhatsApp tests picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS

iOS device users will be able to access the picture-in-picture mode during video calls, which allows continue viewing the call in the background, in a reduced dialog and access other windows on the mobile device.

WhatsApp has released a new beta update in the TestFlight program. The news released corresponds to version 22.24.0.79 for iOS, which replaces the most current version of the app (2.22.24.79) and TestFlight 22.24.0 (425288890).

Users who want to test if the feature is already available in their account, need to test if the device is allowing them to multitask with other applications while maintaining the conversation. As it uses official iOS APIs, it is also possible to temporarily hide the video call preview if you wish.

So far, the certainty is that the update is compatible with iOS 16.1, but everything indicates that it should be in official support for iOS 16 and iOS 15. The picture-in-picture mode for video calls is also compatible with the application latest WhatsApp Business beta.

And you, have you had any contact with the new role? What do you think about the resource? Leave your comment!