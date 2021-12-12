WhatsApp tests payments through cryptocurrencies

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has started testing a pilot program that will allow make payments in cryptocurrencies from the platform itself.

At the moment it is available with certain limitations, as is the case with the pilot programs: limited wallet and cryptocurrencies and only in the United States, but depending on the success it would be extended to the rest of the countries of the world and perhaps to other cryptocurrencies.

The virtual wallet used is Novi -formerly known as Calibra from Facebook- and the chosen cryptocurrency is Pax Dollar, a virtual currency of the so-called stable coins due to its parity relationship with legal tender backed by central banks. In this case, the US dollar.

At first there is a small number of chosen users who can make payments as easily as sending an attachment in a WhatsApp message. Through the add attachments function present in the iOS and Android apps, a new option appears, “Payment”, which allows you to proceed with the transaction.

From Novi they confirm that there are no commissions for payment operations through WhatsApp, nor limits on the amounts that can be transferred as well as for subsequently withdrawing the amounts transferred from the bank, transfers that are made immediately.

This cryptocurrency payments pilot program has been officially announced by Stephane Kasriel, CEO of the digital wallet platform Novi.

There’s a new way to try the @I did not see digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7 – Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

Meta (Facebook’s parent company) previously showed its interest in cryptocurrencies as part of Libra, the association for the launch of a virtual currency of the same name that would be integrated into the digital wallet called Calibra. Later, the virtual currency became Diem (after losing several of the companies that made up the platform) and Calibra ended up becoming Novi. For its part, the Pax Dollar cryptocurrency is a digital ctive developed and managed by the Paxos company.

.