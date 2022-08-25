HomeTech GiantsAppleWhatsApp tests option that facilitates access to the settings menu of archived...

WhatsApp tests option that facilitates access to the settings menu of archived chats

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp tests option that facilitates access to the settings menu of archived chats
1661422640 whatsapp tests option that facilitates access to the settings menu.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In addition to allowing user profile pictures to now appear in groups, the WhatsApp beta on iOS has started testing a small tweak that could come in handy for the forgetful.

We are talking about a shortcut to archived conversations settings when the user decides to enter the file. That’s because many people have archived chats, but forgotten that they are now still there when the contact sends new messages.

The result is that several users have reported that they only discover new messages when they enter archived chats and this feedback has reached WhatsApp.

- Advertisement -

For those who don’t know, it is possible to disable the option to keep chats with new messages archived and the application wants to reinforce this.

See below:

Check out these 4 Huawei products that you can take advantage of for Black Friday 2020
  • TAGS

facilitates-access-to-the-settings-menu.jpeg" width="660" height="1173">

The reminder is simple and useful, as tapping it should take the user directly to the file’s settings page. With this, if desired, it will be possible to disable the option that archives chats with new messages.

For now, the novelty is being distributed only to the beta audience and there is still no release forecast in the stable version of the messenger.

- Advertisement -

Anyway, this is more of a feature designed based on user feedback, something similar to the feature that allows you to see Status updates within the conversations page.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Huawei Mate 50: alguns modelos devem ter câmera com abertura variável

Atualização (25/08/22) - JB Com lançamento confirmado para o dia 6 de setembro, a linha...
Microsoft

Windows 11: Microsoft releases bug-fixed builds in File Explorer for Beta channel

Microsoft released this Wednesday (24) two new builds of Windows 11 for members of...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.