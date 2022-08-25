WhatsApp tests option that facilitates access to the settings menu of archived chats

In addition to allowing user profile pictures to now appear in groups, the WhatsApp beta on iOS has started testing a small tweak that could come in handy for the forgetful.

We are talking about a shortcut to conversations settings when the user decides to enter the file. That’s because many people have archived chats, but forgotten that they are now still there when the contact sends new messages.

The result is that several users have reported that they only discover new messages when they enter archived chats and this feedback has reached WhatsApp.

For those who don’t know, it is possible to disable the to keep chats with new messages archived and the application wants to reinforce this.

See below: