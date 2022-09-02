WhatsApp tests option that allows you to hide user number for business accounts

The idea is to hide the user’s number when he is talking to a company for the first time. If it is of interest to you, he may authorize the sharing of your number with the account.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, version 2.22.19.19 for Android now the user control whether a company can see your phone .

In addition to expanding the tests with a feature long awaited by the public, WhatsApp beta also received another novelty this Friday.

The new version of WhatsApp also lets the user verify that the company is able to see their phone number within the information about it. If the sharing authorization has not yet been released, the user can do this manually.

For now, the novelty is under development and may receive other improvements over the next few days. Also, not all beta users are getting access to the new feature.

Thus, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for this functionality to reach the public that uses WhatsApp in its stable version.