WhatsApp tests official chat in new beta version for desktop

While working on a new tab for calls and other new features in the Windows version, WhatsApp desktop beta received a new official channel for users to receive information of the messenger team.
The novelty was discovered by WABetaInfo staff this Wednesday, and it is present in the latest version of the messenger.
As in the case of Android and iOS, the idea here is simple: the user will be able to ask questions, see tips and receive information about the latest features.
WABetaInfo also points out that the direct chat with WhatsApp is also encrypted and the user will have the option of simply muting so as not to be disturbed by news notices.
The WhatsApp team also wants to use this channel to receive reports and even information about bugs, but initially these functions will not be available.
For now, the novelty is being tested with a small group of users and there is still no release date for the stable version of the application.
