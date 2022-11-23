WhatsApp tests official chat in new beta version for desktop

While working on a new tab for calls and other new features in the Windows version, WhatsApp desktop beta received a new official channel for users to receive information of the messenger team.

The novelty was discovered by WABetaInfo staff this Wednesday, and it is present in the latest version of the messenger.

As in the case of Android and iOS, the idea here is simple: the user will be able to ask questions, see tips and receive information about the latest features.