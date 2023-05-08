WhatsApp tests new tab to facilitate access to channels that the user follows

WhatsApp has been working to deliver the new channels feature, and this beginning of the week the application received a new update to “organize” the user experience.

According to WABetaInfo, the beta version of the iOS app now features a tab dedicated to channels and Status updates. For this reason, it is now nicknamed “Updates”.

As you can see below, inside the page we have two tabs. The first is still dedicated to Statuses from friends and family, while the second should gather all the channels that the user follows.