WhatsApp tests new survey channel to collect user opinion

In addition to testing an option for the user to have more privacy when dealing with companies, WhatsApp started experimenting with a new feature after the release of the latest beta on Android and iOS. We are talking about opinion polls.
As much as the public expected the feature to reach groups first, WhatsApp decided to launch an official chat called “WhatsApp surveys” where it is possible to answer questions from the messenger team itself.
That channel basically should collect audience feedback about new features, products and more. A curious point is that access to this chat is exclusive and not everyone in the beta channel will have access to it.
According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the messenger will also give freedom to the user who wants to stop answering surveys. That’s because WhatsApp itself guides you to just block the chat.
For now, the content of the survey has not yet been revealed, but the app claims that the new channel has the verified seal and will never ask for personal information from the user: passwords, PINs, access codes, credit card or personal data.
It should be noted that the novelty is being tested with few people and we still don’t know if it will be released to the public that uses the stable application.
