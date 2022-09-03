WhatsApp tests new survey channel to collect user opinion

In addition to testing an option for the user to have more privacy when dealing with companies, WhatsApp started experimenting with a new feature after the release of the latest beta on Android and iOS. We are talking about polls.

As much as the public expected the feature to reach groups first, WhatsApp decided to launch an official chat called “WhatsApp s” where it is possible to answer questions from the messenger team itself.

That basically should audience feedback about new features, products and more. A curious point is that access to this chat is exclusive and not everyone in the beta channel will have access to it.