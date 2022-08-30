WhatsApp tests new option to facilitate the indication of bugs in the app

In addition to making language switching easier and adding other cool features, WhatsApp is finally making a more detailed channel for those who want to report bugs from the application to the developers.
The novelty was discovered by the WABetaInfo people in version 2.22.19.12, and the new option must be inside the messenger’s settings menu.
When accessing the option to “report bug”, the user should come across a much more complete page where it will be possible to describe the problem and even add screenshots.
Check it out below:
For now, the novelty is only available in the beta version of the app for Android, and there is still no release date for iOS. In any case, everything indicates that WhatsApp wants to separate its channels of contact with users.
That’s because currently there is only the option “Contact Us” to solve all kinds of problems, something that should congest the company’s attendants. With a tab dedicated to bugs, everything indicates that it will be prioritized.
As usual, there is no release date for the feature on the stable channel.
