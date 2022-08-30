WhatsApp tests new option to facilitate the indication of bugs in the app

In addition to making language switching easier and adding other cool features, WhatsApp is finally making a more detailed channel for those who want to report bugs from the application to the developers.

The novelty was discovered by the WABetaInfo people in version 2.22.19.12, and the new must be inside the messenger’s settings menu.

When accessing the option to “report bug”, the user should come across a much more complete page where it will be possible to describe the problem and even add screenshots.

Check it out below: