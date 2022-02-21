WhatsApp tests new interface in group calls, and it is a success

The number of options that are tested for the WhatsApp messaging application is incredible, and not always from the company is it right. But, now, it has been known that a new interface for group calls is being worked on and the data that is available indicates that the improvements are most interesting and useful. The arrival of the test version of the test development of the app we are talking about, which is 22.5.0.70, has made it possible to know, thanks to an image, what the new user interface will be like, which, among other things, will be much cleaner to identify the people who participate in them because their positions will be much better delimited. In addition, you will not miss the representative icon that you have in the account. This is already quite positive… But there is more. Voice waves, WhatsApp’s great addition This is an element that will be included in the lower part of the space of each of the users, and it is the great success that will arrive in the application in no time. These waves will serve to know precisely who is speaking, which will not always allow you to maintain attention in conversations. It will even be possible to know if someone has excessive ambient noise, since the animation will be activated. Therefore, it will be possible to request that the microphone be muted so that it does not disturb, for example. This is an important addition, because there are not a few who have suffered from car noises or background music in a group conversation using WhatsApp… something that has significantly worsened the user experience. Will it come to everyone? Well, from what it seems at first, this new option will be displayed first for those who use the iOS version of the messaging application that we are talking about, since it is in its trial version that the screen has been seen which confirms the work in the new interface. Therefore, those who have Android may have to wait a little longer… And, always, without having an exact date regarding the implementation in the final version of WhatsApp. An important final detail: also in the test update we are talking about, it has been seen that the firm is working on implementing wallpapers for voice calls. This is something that has been speculated about for quite some time, and by the looks of it the real work has already begun. Surely in new versions we will know something more about it, such as the type of images and the way they will exist to edit them. >