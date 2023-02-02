WhatsApp tests new feature that lets you create shortcuts for calls

WhatsApp beta for Android has just received a new update that brings an interesting feature for those who like practicality. This is because it will be possible create shortcuts for audio and video calls.
The novelty is present in version 2.23.3.15, and it was discovered by WABetaInfo this Thursday. According to internal tests, the feature will be very simple: just tap on a contact within the list to be able to create a shortcut for calls on the smartphone’s home screen.
The feature is very useful for those who frequently call the same person or even elderly people, since it will be very simple to make a call: you won’t even have to open the WhatsApp application. Just tap the shortcut and the call will go through.
For now, the feature is still being developed and for this reason it is not available to all WhatsApp beta users.
In any case, this feature is the result of public feedback, as many users have requested this type of shortcut to the application developers.
On another front, WhatsApp should also allow larger texts in the description of groups, it is testing a notice for news that arrives in the application and it should still receive new fonts in the text editor.
