WhatsApp tests new feature that lets you create shortcuts for calls

WhatsApp beta for Android has just received a new update that brings an interesting feature for those who like practicality. This is because it will be possible create shortcuts for audio and video calls.

The novelty is present in version 2.23.3.15, and it was discovered by WABetaInfo this Thursday. According to internal tests, the feature will be very simple: just tap on a contact within the list to be able to create a shortcut for calls on the smartphone’s home screen.