whatsapp tests descriptive messages instead of captions for images

In the most recent Android beta of WhatsApp a small novelty has been found that we don’t know if it will find application in the final version, but it is a fact that the developers are working on it. The affected version is the Android 2.23.8.22 and apparently WhatsApp is considering the possibility of change the captions that accompany the sharing of content on the messaging servicereplacing them with an extended and standalone version.

Let’s see a screen shared by WABetaInfothe site that was the first to notice the novelty, then we’ll talk more about it.

The idea is to replace the classic accompanying caption for images, videos, GIFs and documents, with a separate accompanying message. The idea behind this change is to improve understanding of textual content.

At the moment beta users on Android who will try to share content in this way, may experience display problems, for example in the download of video content and images, therefore it will be necessary to wait for the next distribution for resolution, or rely again on the stable version .

Still on the subject of multimedia content, the recent news is that WhatsApp is also working on the possibility of sending direct video messages. In this case, the novelty was life on iOS, but for more details, we refer you to the original article.