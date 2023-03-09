5G News
WhatsApp tests a new function of temporary groups

Published on

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp, although it is not better than Telegram, is getting the batteries. I say it a lot because it’s the truth. Considering how it started and how we have it right now, the features it has put in place have been much needed. Now, we know that a new function is being tested that is quite useful for those of us who are in a lot of groups. Temporary groups that expire and This way we avoid being in similar groups that have already fulfilled their role.

Temporary groups that are deleted after a while. a necessary idea

If you have children. you will know and understand how useful this feature is going to be. But it is that if you do not have them, you will also understand it quickly. It is amazing how many groups all of us who have children in the infant stage and early primary school can be in. Birthdays here and there that are created to organize a party or a gift. With friends, it is also normal to create those birthday groups or weekend hangouts.

After a while, when you review WhatsApp groups or chats, you realize that you still belong to groups that were created months ago at best, and we even see how certain groups have been created years ago. Now that function will disappear.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta and which is now doing so much by implementing new functions, especially in groups, is testing a new one that will make us very happy for what was explained above. temporary groups.

These groups that are created for a special occasion may have their own elimination date. Therefore, once they have fulfilled their main function, they will disappear on their own and therefore we won’t have to go one by one eliminating them and getting out of all those groups that have been created.

When the option is enabled, we will be asked to lpurge groups on their expiration dateas stated in the explanatory text from the web of betas specialized in WhatsApp.

The function appears in a version 23.5.0.71 Submitted by WhatsApp developers through the TestFlight Beta Program. It’s not clear when it’ll be ready for release, but the fact that it’s in active development is likely good news for users with a lot of group inclusions.

