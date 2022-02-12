WhatsApp tests a new dynamic for group calls

WhatsApp is testing a new interface and some interesting news in group calls.

At the moment, these changes are only available in one of the beta versions of WhatsApp, but we can already know what these new features are about.

New design for group calls

WhatsApp group calls will soon receive interesting news that will improve their dynamics. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, group calls will not only have a new interface, but will also add a new dynamic.

For example, in the new design of group calls, the profiles of the contacts will be more visual. When the communication is established, the profiles of the participants will be seen on the screen as cards in different colors.

And there is a bonus in this new interface. With this new design, the person speaking on the call will stand out, along with the voice waves from the microphone. So at all times, we will be able to see which contact is speaking, and not simply have information about who is participating in the call. A practical dynamic.

At the moment, this function is being implemented for some users who participate in the beta program of WhatsApp on Android. So we will have to wait for this new interface in group calls to pass the different stages of testing.

And this is not the only novelty of WhatsApp that is pending to be implemented in the stable version. We also hope that the new time limit for deleting messages will be implemented. As we told you in a previous article, WhatsApp wants users to have more time to use the “delete message for everyone” option, so it plans to extend it up to 2 days and 12 hours.

So we will have to wait to see all these options that WhatsApp promises for 2022 in operation.