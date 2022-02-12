MobileAndroidTech News

WhatsApp tests a new dynamic for group calls

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

WhatsApp is testing a new interface and some interesting news in group calls.

At the moment, these changes are only available in one of the beta versions of WhatsApp, but we can already know what these new features are about.

Read:

Big Moments, Google’s selection of breaking news

New design for group calls

WhatsApp group calls will soon receive interesting news that will improve their dynamics. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, group calls will not only have a new interface, but will also add a new dynamic.

For example, in the new design of group calls, the profiles of the contacts will be more visual. When the communication is established, the profiles of the participants will be seen on the screen as cards in different colors.

And there is a bonus in this new interface. With this new design, the person speaking on the call will stand out, along with the voice waves from the microphone. So at all times, we will be able to see which contact is speaking, and not simply have information about who is participating in the call. A practical dynamic.

At the moment, this function is being implemented for some users who participate in the beta program of WhatsApp on Android. So we will have to wait for this new interface in group calls to pass the different stages of testing.

And this is not the only novelty of WhatsApp that is pending to be implemented in the stable version. We also hope that the new time limit for deleting messages will be implemented. As we told you in a previous article, WhatsApp wants users to have more time to use the “delete message for everyone” option, so it plans to extend it up to 2 days and 12 hours.

Read:

Internet, problems in various countries: this is the reason for the ‘global down’

So we will have to wait to see all these options that WhatsApp promises for 2022 in operation.

Previous articleWhatsApp calls are renewed in its beta: it will tell you who is speaking in group calls
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

WhatsApp tests a new dynamic for group calls

WhatsApp is testing a new interface and some interesting news in group calls.At the moment, these changes are...
Apps

WhatsApp calls are renewed in its beta: it will tell you who is speaking in group calls

The WhatsApp calls started rolling out to users in 2015, and group calls in 2018, and...
How to?

How to synchronize the videos of our YouTube channel with our Rumble account

Rumble is one of the alternatives to YouTube that, due to the pandemic, is experiencing a rapid growth...
Tech News

Intel to Produce ‘Blockchain Accelerator’ Chips

It had been rumored for some time, but today Intel has made it official in a press release:...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.