WhatsApp takes the shortcut: a novelty is coming that simplifies the search

Whatsapp, even if it doesn’t seem like it, it is constantly evolving. The biggest changes – such as the expected multi-device functionality – take a long time, but in the meantime new versions arrive on the beta channel with good frequency, and each one contains traces of some change or new function on the surface or in the code.

And this is also the case with the WhatsApp beta 2.22.6.3 for Android, as reported by WABetaInfo. There Announcements in question is not limited to some string of code that has no effect on the surface yet, but it is already in the distribution phase within the audience of beta testers and it is therefore likely that it will gradually come to cover it entirely.

SO CHAT SEARCHING BECOMES SIMPLE

But what is it about? Simple: of one new shortcut for searching within a chat (and some users have reported that it also applies to group chats). In addition to the options already present – and that is to search starting from the main screen with the list of all conversations, or by acting on the three dots at the top of the single chat – now there is another one.

As you can easily see from the screenshot above, opening a contact informationunder the profile photo, next to the large green icons to start a call or a video call also appears a third icon, all new. It’s about a magnifying glass which, if touched, will allow the user to search within the chat. The purpose of this shortcut is obviously to offer one more way to get to the function, and therefore to make the operation simpler and more intuitive. search for the search key.

The change, as specified at the beginning, is currently exclusive to the latest beta for Android, and we do not know how long it will take before seeing it arrive on the stable channel, nor if it will present any changes by then.