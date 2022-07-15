WhatsApp studies the “Vocal Status”: tracks in the beta, could arrive soon

- Advertisement -

The 2.22.16.3 release of WhatsApp beta for Android offered a preview of a novelty that could also arrive in the not too distant future. To report this to the colleagues of wabetainfo.comwhich analyzing the latest version of the beta app for Android managed to have a privileged perspective on the future programs of the Meta orbit service, among which there is the possibility for users to have as State a voice note.

The possibility of share a vowel with your contacts WhatsApp could be called Vocal state or something similar. You can see it clearly from the screenshot: in the section State together with the keys to create a status from a multimedia content or from scratch in the future there could also be the one to share a voice note with contacts who respect the chosen privacy criteria, and the same would be protected by end-to-end encryption like any other content.

At the moment the news is in development and no assumptions can be made on arrival times first on WhatsApp beta and then, possibly, on the stable app: the messaging service team could decide to back down (even if a little unlikely , at this point), or to insert it in one of the next beta releases. For a couple of days WhatsApp has started the distribution on the stable app for Android and iOS of a much awaited novelty, namely the ability to react to a message with any emoji.

The importance of the novelty is evident from the fact that Zuckerberg himself bothered to announce it, but the rollout obviously proceeds with caution since many, after two days, still do not see the option to select any one of the hundreds of smileys available.