HomeMobileAndroidWhatsApp studies the "Vocal Status": tracks in the beta, could arrive soon

WhatsApp studies the “Vocal Status”: tracks in the beta, could arrive soon

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1019345.jpeg
1019345.jpeg
- Advertisement -

 

The 2.22.16.3 release of WhatsApp beta for Android offered a preview of a novelty that could also arrive in the not too distant future. To report this to the colleagues of wabetainfo.comwhich analyzing the latest version of the beta app for Android managed to have a privileged perspective on the future programs of the Meta orbit service, among which there is the possibility for users to have as State a voice note.

whatsapp studies the vocal status
whatsapp studies the vocal status

The possibility of share a vowel with your contacts WhatsApp could be called Vocal state or something similar. You can see it clearly from the screenshot: in the section State together with the keys to create a status from a multimedia content or from scratch in the future there could also be the one to share a voice note with contacts who respect the chosen privacy criteria, and the same would be protected by end-to-end encryption like any other content.

[mb_related_posts1]

At the moment the news is in development and no assumptions can be made on arrival times first on WhatsApp beta and then, possibly, on the stable app: the messaging service team could decide to back down (even if a little unlikely , at this point), or to insert it in one of the next beta releases. For a couple of days WhatsApp has started the distribution on the stable app for Android and iOS of a much awaited novelty, namely the ability to react to a message with any emoji.

The importance of the novelty is evident from the fact that Zuckerberg himself bothered to announce it, but the rollout obviously proceeds with caution since many, after two days, still do not see the option to select any one of the hundreds of smileys available.

Motorola edge arrives in Spain: official price and availability

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Android 13 soon to be finalized, a gigantic scam on Wikipedia, this is the summary

A terrible malware that hides in several applications on Android, a monumental scam that...
Android

ASUS ZenFone 9, we’re almost there: launch date revealed | Official

  ASUS ZenFone 9 arrives on July 28th: the Taiwanese company has officially confirmed it...
Mobile

TSMC will be in charge of manufacturing Qualcomm’s flagship chips from 2023

Qualcomm awarded the manufacturing contract for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips to Samsung...
Android

Google Play now shows the data that apps collect and share

Google Play is finally rolling out its new “Data Security” section to all users.A...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.