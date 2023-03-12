WhatsApp starts releasing Unicode 15 emojis for beta users

With new features constantly coming to the app, it’s WhatsApp’s turn to start implementing, finally, the new emojis of the Unicode 15 specification, launched in September last year. The novelty arrives first to users of the beta version for Android, number 2.23.5.13. However, visibility may differ from person to person, according to the WABetaInfo portal, as the new emojis are visible to some testers running the previous 2.23.5.12 beta. If available, users should be able to access the 21 new emoji directly from the WhatsApp keyboard.





Therefore, the package arrives at the WhatsApp keyboard and eliminates the use of alternative and third-party keyboards to enjoy the news. The novelty should also reach the stable version of the app soon. New features include more heart colors (blue, gray, pink), a shaking face, pushing hands, various animals like a donkey, moose, goose, and jellyfish, and other objects like a pea pod, gingerbread, a folding hand fan, a hair stick, maracas and two new symbols.

Remembering that this delay to implement the new emojis is due to the responsibility of the developers to support Unicode symbols, making sure that they have designs according to requests. Some apps, including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, also design their own Unicode-compliant emoji as a way to ensure their users can use new symbols with each other, regardless of when software updates bring them. As apps, systems and interfaces are updated without equal periodicity, there is likely to be a gap where some phones can support the new symbols before the apps.