Whatsapp spying on you? Microphone active even at night, for the team it is a bug (by Google)

- Advertisement -

If you search the net well, you will find reports on a constant and apparently unmotivated use of the microphone by of WhatsApp on Android which also date back to last month, but the tweet by Foad Dabiri, a Twitter engineer with a past at Google, and the retweet by Elon Musk – with comment, “WhatsApp can’t be trusted”is a supporter of Signal – they made it into the public domain.

“WhatsApp is using the microphone in the background, while I was sleeping and until I woke up at six in the morning (and it’s only part of the timeline). What is going on?”, he wrote. The message had a strong echo, so much so that after a few hours the Twitter profile of the messaging app also intervened directly on the matter:

We got in touch with the Twitter engineer who reported a problem with his Pixel and WhatsApp. We believe that there is an Android bug behind it that misattributes information in the Privacy dashboardso we have asked Google to investigate and fix the issue.

Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp. We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate. https://t.co/MnBi3qE6Gp A month with Oppo Find X5 Pro: a good show of strength | Video — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 9, 2023

- Advertisement -

Dabiri’s screenshot from his Pixel 7 Pro does, indeed, have something of a unsettlingbut the team of WhatsApp ensures that it has no intention of spying on anyoneremember that “Users have full control over their microphone, WhatsApp once you get permission to use it only does it when you make a call or record a video or voice note”.

In short, Meta has no doubts that the problem was generated by an incorrect attribution (only on Pixel?) of Privacy dashboard on using the microphone (by the way, if you want to take a look go to Settings, Privacy, Privacy Dashboard), Google seems to have been taken aback and neither confirmed nor denied: “We are aware of the issue and are working closely with WhatsApp to understand more,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Yeah. Or that WhatsApp founders left Meta/Facebook in disgust, started #deletefacebook campaign & made major contributions to building Signal. What they learned about Facebook & changes to WhatsApp obviously disturbed them greatly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

This is the reconstruction of the facts, at the moment it is impossible to add more. However, something should come out in the following days given the media resonance that the thing has had and is having, so we will keep you updated.