WhatsApp: so you can change the icon to one with Halloween design

Are you going to celebrate Halloween with all your friends? Then use this trick. WhatsApp is one of the applications where many like to talk and share a diversity of content such as photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even the most witty memes ready for any type of occasion.

Currently WhatsApp It has a tool that allows you to delete all messages from a chat from day 7, so that nothing that was discussed can be shared. Likewise, it recently enabled the Only Once function, which allows you to only see once any photo they send you.

While the party of Halloween is celebrated in much of the world, the application will not be indifferent to the so-called Halloween Day on October 31st. That is why, to get terrifying, we will tell you all the steps to change the color of the app to pumpkin orange.

HOW TO CHANGE THE ICON FROM WHATSAPP TO HALLOWEEN

If you want to give a touch of creativity to WhatsApp for Halloween then you should follow these steps. Although you will have to download a third-party app, it will not interfere in your conversations, much less will it see your photo gallery:

The first thing to do is download the application called Nova Launcher .

. When you have it, now you just have to configure it to your liking.

Once default, look for a PNG image of the Halloween-style WhatsApp icon.

You can use Google to download the one you want.

When you have chosen the image you want to place on WhatsApp, now you only have to press the app icon for about 2 seconds.

In Nova Launcher you can also change the appearance of your entire cell phone and not just the WhatsApp icon. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment the option to Edit will appear.

Now press the green WhatsApp icon.

Choose the folder where you saved the image and select it.

Now you will see that the icon has completely changed and your design looks like Halloween.

Remember that you can only do these steps on Android devices.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.