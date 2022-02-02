WhatsApp shows what they are and what their new ‘communities’ are going to serve us

In recent weeks we have told you about the plans that WhatsApp has to launch something that has been called communities and that, until recently, no one could guess what they would consist of. And it is that we have gone from believing that we could have a function similar to that of Facebook, to a radically different one that looks like it will be very, very useful.

In the end we all participate in chats and groups of very different kinds. Some are relatives, others are friends, others are acquaintances and, of course, there is no lack of work, sports or the gym, weekend getaways and even the game, the union or the church. It doesn’t matter which circle we move through because in the end all those conversation forums end up mixed up with each other in the same place: the timeline by WhatsApp.

Separate the dust from the chaff

What WhatsApp is preparing and it is especially clear after the latest information published by WABetaInfo colleagues is that soon we will have in our hands a tool to create a community and add to it all those places that coincide with an event or type of friendship and relationship. In such a way that it will be possible to take individual contacts (without co-signing) and groups and bring them together in the same space.







New WhatsApp communities. WABetaInfo

A) Yes, we could create the community of the children’s school and add all the conversations there of personal contacts of parents and, of course, any group that has been created in the heat of our children’s school experiences. In this way, based on a well-done compartmentalization, we can quickly move from one area to another to find the latest chats in which to participate. And most importantly, no losses.

The proof of this new function has been obtained by WABetaInfo colleagues from one of the beta versions of Android, where the communities section is already expressly referenced with the content it will have in the future: “add groups to manage them from a single place more easily”. Thus, we can divide our activity in the same way that Telegram does, for example, which allows a fairly similar organization, only that it calls those sections folders. As usual, These changes will be arriving in the coming weeks, as those from Facebook (Meta) decide to release all those new features that are still in the development queue. Which are many.