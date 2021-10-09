WhatsApp sets a new deadline for you to accept its privacy conditions

WhatsApp keeps trying to get users to agree to its new privacy terms.

Recall that WhatsApp started the year by announcing new privacy conditions. A change that caused a lot of controversy. And while WhatsApp changed the deadline several times, and even allowed users to use the app normally even if they do not accept the terms, it does not give up.

New WhatsApp reminder to accept their privacy policies

And when everyone had forgotten the subject, WhatsApp again insisted with its new terms. Yes, there is a new deadline: November 6, 2021. Let’s remember that the new policies have already been implemented on May 15.

Of course, this notice only appears on those accounts that have not given approval for the new change. And although it mentions in the reminder that you must accept these conditions before that date to continue using WhatsApp, remember that it does not apply to users in Europe.

So while WhatsApp continues to set new deadlines and encourage you to accept the new terms, nothing will happen when November 6 arrives. You will be able to continue using WhatsApp and waiting for the multiple functions that are in test and that will be implemented at some point in the stable version.

For example, WhatsApp is developing new privacy options for users to decide who can see their profile picture or their last connection. Although the app already offers us some options, the new functions will allow us to establish specific exceptions to block that information from certain contacts.

On the other hand, you are also working on a new dynamic for voice memos. So far, we have to stay in the chat to listen to all the audio, since if we go out, its playback is interrupted. But in a future update a new dynamic will be added so that we can scroll through different chats as we listen to voice messages.