WhatsApp, sending photos and videos will be easier: here’s what will change

The usual WABetaInfo, digging into the app code, he found an embryonic change that will affect one of the crucial functions of the messaging service, namely the exchange of images and videos via chat. In fact, there is a small one at the studio trick related to the interface that will appear on the screen when you want to proceed with the forwarding of multimedia files (although not always, but in a specific scenario).

As you can see from the screenshot above, there will be in the future two unpublished tabs, “Recent” and “Gallery”, which will allow you to get to the content you want to share faster. The operation is rather intuitive: in “Recent” all the photos, videos and GIFs you have recently stored appear, while in “Gallery” there will be space for all the remaining multimedia files.

Currently the function is not yet implemented even in the beta, but as mentioned it is possible to find a trace and reconstruct its operation by analyzing the code of the latest beta. And by the way: it seems that (at least at the moment) this new selector is meant to appear only when taking a photo using the in-app camera.

Right now it is not known when the functionality will make its appearance at least in the beta, and if it will keep this form or will be modified.