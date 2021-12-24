WhatsApp, sending photos and videos will be easier and easier. that’s how

Let’s go back to talking about WhatsApp and the upcoming news, and in particular today we focus on a function that had already been discussed about twenty days ago on the occasion of the release of the Beta version 2.21.25.6 for Android. The novelty concerned – and still concerns – changes to graphics when sending multimedia files.

Well, with the Beta 2.23.25.19 of WhatsApp (also for Android) some small but significant innovations emerge that allow us to better interpret the meaning of these changes: in practice, the variation of the layout is functional to the possibility for the user to choose new and different recipients of the content before sending it. Not only that: it will also be possible to upload the multimedia file as an update of your status.