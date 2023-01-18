WhatsApp releases Status with voice notes more for beta users

While seeking to facilitate the exchange of smartphones, WhatsApp also began to release a feature that has been in testing for some time. According to WABetaInfo, the beta public can now post Statuses with voice messages.

The novelty is present in version 2.23.2.8 for Android, and it is very simple: just tap microphone icon, hold to record a voice note and later share with your friends.

However, the time limit is still only 30 seconds. That is, the user needs to be quick and concise, but of course nothing prevents him from sharing several notes in sequence.

See below: