WhatsApp refuses to comply with UK bill that would ban end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp director Will Cathcart has stated that his company will refuse to comply with the requirements of the UK’s Online Security Bill, which seeks to ban end-to-end encryption.

The Meta executive argued that the bill is the most concerning legislation currently being discussed in the Western world and that jeopardizing product safety is not an option. End-to-end encryption is used in messaging services to prevent anyone other than the recipient of a communication from being able to decrypt it.

As The Guardian reports, Cathcart spoke during a visit to the UK, where he will meet lawmakers to discuss the government’s flagship internet regulation. He also pointed out that 98% of WhatsApp users are outside the UK and they don’t want to see the security of the product reduced.

The UK government already has the power to demand the removal of encryption thanks to the 2016 investigative powers act, but WhatsApp has never received a legal demand to do so. The online security bill is a worrying expansion of that power, due to the “grey area” in the legislation.

Under the bill, the government or Ofcom, Britain’s communications regulator, could require WhatsApp to apply content moderation policies that would be impossible to enforce without removing end-to-end encryption. If the company refused to do so, it could face fines of up to 4% of its parent company Meta’s annual turnover unless it withdrew from the UK market entirely.

Cathcart also noted that similar legislation in other jurisdictions, such as the EU’s digital markets law, explicitly advocates end-to-end encryption for messaging services, and called for similar language to be inserted into the UK bill. before it is approved.

Although WhatsApp is best known as a messaging app, the company also offers social network-style features through its “communities” offering, which lets you pool group chats of more than 1,000 users to mimic services like Slack and Discord. Those are also end-to-end encrypted, but Cathcart argued that the chances of a large community causing problems were slim.

The online security bill is expected to return to parliament this summer. If approved, it will give Ofcom significant new powers as internet regulator and allow it to require effective moderation of content on pain of large fines. The regulation could also have a significant impact on the future of WhatsApp in the UK.