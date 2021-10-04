WhatsApp refines temporary messages and prepares a redesign of the ‘bubbles’

Messages have been one of the great milestones of WhatsApp in recent times: a system that allows us to share information with an expiration date and that we have the option to activate or deactivate any chat that we have in the application. At the same time, the bubbles (the sandwiches of the comics of a lifetime) will also undergo a small redesign in one of the future versions of the app.

All these changes that we are going to tell you have been seen within the beta version of WhatsApp, where those of Facebook usually dump many of the news that they are already preparing with their sights set on a update that could be very close. And the truth is that in the case of these temporary messages, the news is a default option for all chats.

We will mark the timer

What WhatsApp is preparing with temporary messages is nothing other than the ability to tell the app to keep the settings in all the chats as we have it at that moment but, simultaneously, tell him that all the new ones that we generate, are created with a timer which will be applied to all messages to be automatically deleted after a specified number of days.







New temporary message functions. WABetaInfo

That function you can see it right in the screenshots that you have here above, where it is possible to see that improvement that WhatsApp wants to print to the function. In this way we will not have to worry about the default configuration being applied to all the chats that we have active but only to the new ones that will be arriving and in which we can mark 24 hours, seven days or 90 as forks to apply to the validity of everything what we share.







Old and new ‘bubbles’ design. WABetaInfo

Parallel to these changes, the new WhatsApp conversation bubbles have also been seen, a redesign that seems imperceptible but hides a much cleaner look than the one we have right now. In the image that you have just above, it is possible to check the differences between one and the other that, the truth, are practically not appreciated with the naked eye.

In all cases, these updates are being seen in beta versions and there is no date on which we can expect to have them active in our facilities on iOS and Android. As is customary, we have to wait for Facebook to release these new functions over the next few months. Maybe by the end of the year?