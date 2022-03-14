WhatsApp redesigns contacts with an eye to research: here’s what changes

As noted by WABetaInfoin fact, the latest update extends the UI already introduced for Business accounts to all contacts. The changes are the same, and aim to make the experience richer and more intuitive thanks to larger keys for voice calls and video calls, and above all they introduce a practical and unprecedented search icon.

While macroscopic changes such as multi-device support and reactions to messages take time, minor innovations such as interface tweaks instead arrive all the time on WhatsApp. And the latest beta on iOS (version 22.6.0.73) is no exception, introducing a new page for contact information .

SEARCHING SEARCH IS MORE SIMPLE

By touching the magnifying glass, in fact, it will be possible to search within the history of exchanges with the selected contact, thus offering an additional and immediate way to access this function, which is currently somewhat hidden in the menus, and therefore some users may struggle to find it.

In short, the aim is to facilitate research researchmeeting the most instinctive actions: just as opening a contact card we can see the media and documents exchanged, in the same way it is natural to expect to be able to fathom the messages as well.

At the moment to be sure of being able to benefit from this novelty you need to be part of the community of beta testers, but WABetaInfo points out that curiously it is possible that some users on the stable channel may already have them. And this suggests that it is not long before the redesign of the contact card is available for everyone.