WhatsApp receives authorization to extend WhatsApp Payments in India

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp had officially launched WhatsApp Payments, its service for sending money between users of the app, in India in 2020, although it had been testing and in talks with the country’s financial institutions since 2017.

WhatsApp Payments can be used by more than 100 million people in India to send and receive money

However, WhatsApp Payments has not had an easy development in India. The regulatory authorities, headed by The National Payments Corporation of India, the body in charge of controlling economic transactions in the country, have not allowed the company to offer its payment services to all the users it has in India, but instead they have forced it to carry out a phased deployment.

The objective of this measure is to ensure that the system for sending and receiving money through WhatsApp works properly. In this sense, WhatsApp had received authorization so far to offer the service to 40 million users in the second country with the most Internet users in the world.

It is a curious measure since no other company in the country must comply with such a requirement. However, WhatsApp complied with the order to be able to launch the payment system in the country – something that it also uses as a test to be able to deploy it in other markets as well – and it seems that the result of this first phase of implementation is optimal.

So much so that The National Payments Corporation of India has given the green light for WhatsApp to extend WhatsApp Payments to an additional 60 million users in the country. Thus, there will already be 100 million people who can send and receive money through WhatsApp in India in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp competes in the Asian country with other services such as Google Pay, or PhonePe (owned by Walmart), which has more than 70% market share and, according to data from the company itself, manages more than 100 million transactions a day. .

.