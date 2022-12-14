HomeTech GiantsAppleWhatsApp recalls new features for calls implemented throughout the year

By Abraham
WhatsApp recalls new features for calls implemented throughout the year
Among the various features of WhatsApp, voice and video calls are some of the main mechanisms that have received the most attention from the application in recent times. In its last post on the official blog, the company made a retrospective highlighting some improvements that came to the app throughout this year precisely in this aspect of the service, of which, for example, the ability to make calls with up to 32 people simultaneously stands out. The number is four times greater than the previous limit.

Also featured is the ability to mute participants or message them directly by tapping on the participant’s name in the list. Also, it will be easier to invite people to any group calls just by sharing a link. With this, WhatsApp becomes a viable alternative to many other teleconferencing services.


Other minor details include the use of “color waves” to know who is talking, even with the camera off, and in-call banner notifications when a new participant joins a call.

It is worth remembering that, as previously announced by the WABetaInfo portal, iOS is now testing the Picture in Picture function in beta – the official launch should be for next year.

