WhatsApp, reactions with any face coming soon: already available in beta!

After the introduction of the reactions to the messages on a permanent basis, the development team of WhatsApp worked to ensure that users had more emojis to choose from to react to a message. In fact, since the May rollout, the reactions have not increased or decreased: the thumb of the like, the heart, the face that laughs to tears, the amazed one, the crying one and finally the two hands joined as a sign of thanks or prayer.

Six reactions, in absolute, are neither many nor few, they are very few instead in relation to the infinite catalog of smileys available, and sometimes, in fact, one gets the feeling that there is no one to associate with a certain state of mind. So WhatsApp almost two months after the news and after the clues in April has just taken the first of the steps they will make available all emojis, not just the six available in this first phase.

THE NEW KEY IN BETAS FOR ANDROID AND IOS

Some users beta with WhatsApp in version 2.22.15.6 for Android or 22.14.0.71 for iOS they have reported the appearance of an additional button within the “bubble” of reactions through which you can choose any emoji you want to react to a message. Tapping the new key +on Android the keyboard appears with its smiley faces so that the user can select the most appropriate one, while on iOS the keyboard does not appear but a sort of floating window.

Colleagues from wabetainfo.com warn those who own one of the two versions of WhatsApp beta mentioned above or one of the following ones but do not see the novelty of not getting lost: the possibility of choosing the reaction that you prefer is not directly linked to the beta release of the messaging app but is remotely enabled, with an intervention from the company’s servers. So it is only a matter of time before it is distributed to the entire target audience, that is for the moment that of beta testers.

If everything goes smoothly, however, we can imagine that in a few weeks WhatsApp may decide to send the news to all users, therefore also to those who use the version. stable messaging app.