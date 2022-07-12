HomeTech GiantsAppleWhatsApp, reactions with any Emoji distributed on Android and iOS!

WhatsApp, reactions with any Emoji distributed on Android and iOS!

Soon on WhatsApp it will be possible use any Emoji as a reaction: Mark Zuckerberg announced it a few hours ago in person via a post on Facebook. The novelty is already being distributed, said the founder and CEO of Meta, even if at the moment we do not have direct feedback yet. Through a press release, the company specified that the reactions can be chosen via a full Emoji keyboard, which will also allow you to specify the color of the skin. The news comes just 6 days after World Emoji Day, which falls on July 17.


Since the reactions were released a little over two months ago, the choices have been limited to just six smileys, just like on Facebook. The widening of the choice had already been spotted in the Beta channel at the end of June. An interesting detail to observe is that WhatsApp says that distribution has started on Android and iOS clients, but it doesn’t mention those for desktop computers or WhatsApp Web. We’ll see if those platforms have to wait a little longer or if the announcement simply focused on the two main clients. It is reasonable to assume that the new reactions will at least be visualized, but it is better not to take anything for granted.

