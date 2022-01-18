WhatsApp reactions to messages closer: how will you notify them?

It promises to be one of the great WhatsApp updates for this year 2022 and it will be the moment in which the conversations will stop being so long and heavy on responses with giant emoticons to concentrate on small reactions to a text, a photo or a video. which will help clean the timeline of our conversations.

And that improvement will be more than evident in the groups, where it is very common for someone to post anything and all the other members go, one by one, through the process of commenting on how good or bad they thought it was with an emoticon. So from the application itself they have thought that these reactions in the style of Facebook, Discord, etc. they are a good solution to that problem.

New content, new notifications

But of course, not everything was going to be rosy because the arrival of a new type of content such as reactions to messages, they will generate, in turn, a new type of notifications. And there are so many of them that we already put up with on a daily basis that one wonders if it is worth receiving an alert every time someone leaves a face with hearts after sharing a photo of one of our children.







Notifications of reactions to chats. WABetAInfo

For us to decide what to do, WhatsApp has chosen to include two specific controls to manage if we want to receive alerts when these reactions to messages written by us occur. Both in the event that it occurs in a chat with another person, and in a group where many more members are present.

Thus, as WABetaInfo has revealed, the application will add two different controls when it is updateds: one for individual message chats, which we maintain with another contact from our agenda, or for groups, which tend to be more rowdy depending on the topic being discussed in them. So we can choose what we are going to want to do and to what extent we are willing to let the mobile phone distract us with notifications that, by the way, are not that relevant.

Be that as it may, and from experience in other apps They have similar reactions these notifications help to know who and how they have decided to react to one of our messages, a control that becomes complicated when it starts to rain likes, or the little hearts, and there comes a time when we lose count of who had expressed what. So maybe we ended up finding these new notifications useful, right?