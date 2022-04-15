WhatsApp: Reactions and Community finally announced

The long-awaited update of WhatsApp that has been discussed for a while is possibly already developed. The Reactions and Communities functions would be totally done. The company has finally announced both as something official. Below you can read everything you need from this update.

Communities and Reactions on WhatsApp

according to a Press releaseeverything indicates that the Communities function will be totally focused on organizations such as institutes, local clubs and non-profit organizations.

The so-called Communities, available for WhatsApp, will allow people to bring together many separate groups under the same umbrella, with a structure that they decide and that best suits them. In this way, people will be able to receive the updates sent to the entire Community. This will make it easier for them to organize smaller discussion groups about what they care about and are interested in. Communities will also have powerful new tools for those who are administrators, such as announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over the groups that can be included.

In addition to the communities the Groups will also see a huge renovationwhether or not they are part of the community. Now you can include up to 32 people in audio calls. This is not all, as there will be reactions, file sharing of up to 2 GB, as well as the possibility of the administrator deleting messages.

reactions : Now that there will be reactions, they will be with emoji and will come to WhatsApp so that people can quickly share their opinion without having to flood the chats with new messages or Stickers.

: Now that there will be reactions, they will be with emoji and will come to WhatsApp so that people can quickly share their opinion without having to flood the chats with new messages or Stickers. Admin Deletion: This new feature will also be included. Group admins will be able to remove erroneous or problematic messages from chats for everyone.

This new feature will also be included. Group admins will be able to remove erroneous or problematic messages from chats for everyone. Share your files : WhatsApp is not far behind, improving its storage for file sharing, increasing to support files of up to 2 gigabytes, so that people can easily collaborate on all their projects.

: WhatsApp is not far behind, improving its storage for file sharing, increasing to support files of up to 2 gigabytes, so that people can easily collaborate on all their projects. Voice calls with many more people: The company has also decided to introduce this function. One-touch voice calling will be available to up to 32 people. It also includes a totally new design for those moments when talking live is much better than just messaging.

Date of these new features?

The company’s CEO, Will Cathcart, has announced that Reactions will start for now with only six emojis. However, as detected by WABetaInfo, this could evolve into something similar to Instagram reactions.

WhatsApp has also said that “It’s too early for the Communities” in the app. He also said:

Building the new features to support them will be one of our main goals for the coming year.

This could mean that we still have to wait a little longer to be able to take advantage of all these promised features.