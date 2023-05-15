WhatsApp presents the function of editing messages in the beta versions of Android and iOS

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, has started testing the message editing feature in the beta version of the app for Android and iOS. This feature is also being tested on the web interface, and users who have signed up to receive updates via the beta channel on iOS and Android will be able to make changes to text messages within a specified time frame. This feature is expected to roll out to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks, along with other beta features such as the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers.

The messaging service has enabled the function of editing messages in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.23.10.13 and WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 23.10.0.70, something that we can check if we participate in the beta user group and have already received the latest version.

How message editing works in WhatsApp

Users who have installed or updated to these versions via beta testing channels on Google Play and Apple’s TestFlight will see a new “Edit Message” option visible via the three-dot menu (Android) or tap menu long (iOS). This is similar to the recent WhatsApp Web beta update that introduced the ability to modify messages.

WhatsApp has limited the ability to edit messages on all three platforms: iOS, Android, and Web, to a limit of 15 minutes. Apple also applies the same time limit to texts sent through the Messages app. However, whereas in iMessage you can only edit texts up to five times, WhatsApp doesn’t seem to have any limit to the number of times a message can be edited within the time limit.

Deployment to all users and other features under test

Although the ability to edit text messages in WhatsApp is available for beta testing on Android, iOS, and Web, no official date has been announced for its release to all users in the stable version of the app. However, this feature is expected to roll out in the coming weeks, along with other features being tested, such as the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers. This latter feature is presumably designed to combat the rise in spam calls and messaging scams.

Allowing users to correct errors or update information in sent messages can be very useful in situations where a typing error has been made or additional information is desired. The idea is that users can quickly rectify any errors, avoiding confusion or misunderstandings in conversations.