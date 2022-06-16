WhatsApp prepares the arrival of exclusive groups, how will they work?

Groups have become one of the most used options in the WhatsApp messaging application. Being able to share a place with other users, whether they are family or friends, is very interesting and even fun. Well, the company is working on a new functionality that will be to the liking of the moderators. To date, entering a WhatsApp group could be achieved in two different ways: either one of the moderators put you in or, failing that, you had a link that allowed you to access. In the first case you do not have control, while in the second you do. This will not change, but if you have direct access to be part of the community, it allows you to access it directly. And, this is an excellent idea, everything must be said. What WhatsApp has in mind Well, according to the information that has been known, the idea is none other than that the moderators can decide whether or not to enter a group when they arrive directly with a link. In other words, getting the address in question from a friend or on the Internet and accessing a group without anyone controlling it is going to end. Therefore, privacy will be increased in this section, which was something that has been demanded for a long time for the application (especially since this is already possible in other competing developments). It must be said that the filter for manual access to groups will not be mandatory, and this parameter will be established in the configuration of the application itself. Therefore, it will be up to the moderators to decide if they want access to the community to be private or not. A good advance, the truth, which comes in addition to the fact that not long ago the number of people who can form a group doubled to 512 members. An improvement that is under development This new feature is not yet available to users, even those with the trial version cannot set access control on groups. The information has become known through data that has been revealed by the source of the information and that has been taken from inside the latest version of the Android application (we always talk about the one used to carry out tests). Therefore, it may take a while for this interesting novelty to reach all operating systems that have a WhatsApp app. And, the truth is, it is an excellent possibility that the sooner it arrives, the better. >