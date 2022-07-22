WhatsApp prepares reactions with emojis to the states

WhatsApp will allow users to react with to (Photo: File)

“Stories” or “states” have become one of the favorite social media features for thousands of users since it allows them to share photos or videos that are only available within a period of 24 hours and the sender can see who and how many of their contacts have viewed their publication.

Although this function is not exclusive to WhatsApp, this application differs from others since users can only respond to statuses through messages, however, this is about to change as they are working on an update that will allow you to react with emojis to fleeting posts.

It is worth mentioning that the emoji they have been available in the app for a couple of months but they are exclusive to messagesthat is, users can “like”, “amuse me”, “amaze me” or “sad me” without the need to write a single word verbatim.

WhatsApp message reactions have been available for months (Photo: Screenshot)

According to the portal specialized in technology Xataka, WaBetaInfo discovered emoji reactions for messages a couple of months ago and rolled them out for the version of whatsapp desktop and later for iOS and Android systems.

Thus, everything points to the team WhatsApp is working on a new way to respond to the states or stories of the application, which is precisely through quick reactions of emojisa function that is available both in Facebook What Instagramsocial networks that, like the instant messaging application, belong to the titan of Meta technology.

And it is that that saying that maintains that “A picture is worth a thousand words” came to vindicate itself with the use of colorful and fun emojis, which in addition to allowing to express any type of emotion or circumstance, promote a faster, more efficient and dynamic communication.

You can react with any emoji to messages on WhatsApp (photo: WhatsApp)

The portal specialized in technology Xakat, stated that WeBetaInfo could have advanced the update that WhatsApp it has prepared its users because shared on social networks the possible new order in which the quick reaction function with emojis could appear on the screens of its millions of users.

Through a screenshot, it can be seen that the new state reaction function could appear when you swipe up to respond. Where currently a text box appears to write, the available emojis with which you can react will be added to the stories shared by users of WhatsApp.

Presumably, the emoji options that will be available to react to states of WhatsApp They are: “amuses me”, “I like it”, “applause”, “100”, “it amazes me” and “it makes me sad”. Xakat revealed that This new update is part of the WhatsApp Beta code for Android version 2.22.16.10 and is expected to be available for all systems in the coming weeks.

The state reaction feature is available in other Meta apps (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Although the update WhatsApp represents an efficient benefit for millions of users, quick status reaction with emojis is a feature that is available in other apps and social networks belonging to Meta.

It is pertinent to remember that the first social network to implement it was Instagramand subsequently Facebook so it is appreciated that the new update of WhatsApp enable such a feature, especially in a context where emojis have become communication tools that, through tiny images, have been adapting and evolving both to society and to the imminent technological advances that surprise more every day.

