WhatsApp prepares new functions to create communities within the application

WhatsApp is, right now and unlike other alternatives such as Telegram, an application very focused on private messaging, for our conversations with family and friends although little by little he wants to open his range to new places. One of them deals with Business but also towards communities of interest open to people we don’t even know.

Telegram, for example, has more alternatives for these cases since allows us to connect with other people who have similar tastes to ours. For example, a public channel for Dreamcast fans in Spain, or a television series that keeps its community of loyal fans intact. Well, it seems that WhatsApp is behind allowing us to do something similar through what it calls as communities.

In development in beta

It has been the colleagues of WABetaInfo who have raised the alarm when finding evidence within the latest WhatsApp betas for Android that Facebook (or was it Meta?) Are working to bring to the app courier a whole compendium of new options to connect with other users, within what has come to be called as communities.







New WhatsApp features. WABetaInfo

This new way of connecting will be a private place “where group administrators will have more control over their groups by WhatsApp. In this update, we find some evidence that WhatsApp is working on the ability to create a community “, in such a way that the organizer will be able to” link some groups “to that community so that all together are part of the same place to connect and speak.

In this way, “the community will help group admins to better manage all linked groups, and there is also an advantage for group participants: for example, people who join a community can see the content of all linked groups, but when a group disassociates from the community, it will no longer be available through the community. “Thus, each new conversation that we create related to the community can be consulted without any limitation.

At the moment, and as usually happens with these new WhatsApp functions, they are still in the development phase so they could still take a few months to arrive. Especially in cases like this where a whole series of new features come into contact that involve a deep review of the experience of current use of the application itself. But we will be attentive.