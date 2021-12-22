WhatsApp prepares ‘end-to-end encryption’ notices even in the soup, where?

WhatsApp is not a perfect application (like any other) and not only is it not without flaws but, in its catalog of functions, we miss some that its competition does offer, basically Telegram and something less Signal. Now, if Facebook has presumed something for years, it is that all the conversations we have through it are end-to-end encrypted.

That mantra is recurrent in all company communications, which comes to highlight something we all know And that based on repeating, it seems that it is the only good thing that it offers its users, when WhatsApp is something more than that. But as they say, Strip the mountain goat and from the app Messengers believe there is still room to fill their main chats and menus with a few more prompts.

Did you say end-to-end encryption?

So, WhatsApp has decided that reminding us that our conversations are end-to-end encrypted does not appear often enough to rest easy so he has devised a plan that will take that message to new settings within the app. Thus, at least, they have discovered it in the beta versions for Android and that from WABetaInfo they have revealed through a new article.







New indications of ‘end-to-end encryption’. WABetaInfo

According to what they say, that point-to-point encryption notice (it can also be said like this) will not only be present in the chats, with each change of device or version to inform the rest of the participants to be vigilant, but also prepare the ground so that WhatsApp tell us the presence of that end-to-end encryption in places as unusual as the chat section, the statuses, on the individual call screens and, of course, all those that we make jointly with several members of the same group.

A) Yes, users will have a constant reminder on hand of how secure communications are with WhatsApp, in such a way that while that shielding measure is active, no one can know what we write or speak, which includes Facebook members themselves who will not have the opportunity to put their ears to gossip everything we say. Be that as it may, it never hurts to know that what we do in the application is protected by the cloak of a security layer, but as another saying also says, “The little is liked and the much is tiring”. And the same from WhatsApp they are close to crossing that line from reminding us so much … right?