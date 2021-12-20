WhatsApp prepares changes to the camera: this will be its ‘new’ interface

WhatsApp is one of the applications that we use the most on a daily basis and although many may be surprised, we must remember that It has a camera that helps us in a hurry since it makes it easier for us to capture something that we want to send immediately through a group or a chat. The problem it has is that nothing we get through it is saved in the gallery of the mobile, so it is almost better to forget it.

Another of the big problems you have is that that image or video that we capture, when it goes through a chat or group of the application, it sees its quality reduced so that copy that we use is not useful for uploading to our photo library in the cloud. Overall, seeing the service that it gives us, it is better to forget that it exists and continue with the app official of our smartphone with iOS or Android.

WhatsApp makes cosmetic changes

If the above does not seem like a sufficient reason to put my hand to the camera of the app messaging, from the company they have considered that before addressing this problem, it is better to stay in the fireworks and the packaging, making up the interface and little else. And that is just what has just been discovered in the beta versions of WhatsApp for Android, which you want to stylize all the controls that appear on the screen.







New camera design in WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

As you can see from the capture that you have just above, WhatsApp now wants a cleaner interface, whose space to see what we capture has been increased and with more elegant and less clumsy controls than until now. We continue to have the flash control in the upper right, the change between rear and front camera below, the shot in the center and the possibility of viewing images from the gallery by touching our thumbnail within WhatsApp.

In other words, everything continues as is but with another aspect, as the WABetaInfo colleagues have revealed in the last few hours. Unfortunately, the camera in the app will remain just as simple and without the ability to exploit the advantages of a better smartphone in the event that we have one especially capable in this regard. So no zoom controls, toggling between multiple lenses, etc. As always, these changes have just reached the beta version and it remains to be seen that we can release them in the releases officers in the coming weeks. We will see what the WhatsApp plans are. For now we have to wait.