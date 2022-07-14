WhatsApp prepares an update to add a curious option to the states

- Advertisement -

It seems that WhatsApp is going to fill the covers during the next few days. Yesterday they updated the popular instant messaging app to offer more Reaction Emojis and today we learned that WhatsApp wants to improve the status feature. As you well know, you can customize the status of WhatsApp with different s. And very soon you will be able to sound. Or this is what emerges from the latest publication of WaBetaInfo, a portal specialized in filtering all the news that will arrive on this instant messaging platform. In this way, the application works on a new audio state that will come to complement the current options and that already allow you to add photos, videos or text of different colors. WhatsApp will allow you to add status with audio This new WhatsApp feature that has been discovered by WaBetaInfo shows us a new status option that comes to expand the available options. Until now, you can only post a normal status with an editable photo or video, or use custom text. And with the next update you will also be able to add custom audio. From the looks of it, this functionality has been discovered in version 2.22.16.3 Beta for Android devices, so it is clear that it will arrive sooner rather than later for all users. As you can see in the image that the WaBetaInfo colleagues have published, the truth is that this new option is not much of a mystery. There is a microphone icon located at the bottom right, just by pressing it, we can record the audio state that we like the most. Once recorded, this piece of audio will be available to any user who has access to your WhatsApp status. We do not know if there will be any type of player or it will be heard directly in the states, so we will have to wait for the platform to officially announce the audio states on WhatsApp to have more details about it. Regarding the possible launch date of this new function, at the moment it is a complete mystery and it is only available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Although we can assume that it won’t take long to arrive, so stay tuned because in the coming weeks one of the most interesting functions could arrive to give your WhatsApp status a different touch. And remember that if you want to try this feature before anyone else, all you have to do is join the platform’s beta program. >