WhatsApp prepares a whole battery of ‘animated hearts’ emoticons

Emoticons, stickers, animojis, memojis or what do you want to call them, have become a kind of language unto themselves that we all have well kept on the keyboard of our smartphone, in such a way that by putting only one of those drawings We ended up expressing with astonishing precision the same thing as writing a paragraph with dozens of words.

This exercise in economics, which we tend to in any activity of our lives, tends to be nourished by important news from time to time. And WhatsApp is not suspicious of it since at least a couple of times a year carry out a full service of those emoticons, adding variants to, for example, cover any social sensitivity. Remember, if not, that battery of emojis with characters of professions that received their female version and that until that moment had not appeared through the application.

More heart in the chats

The fact is that one of those families of emoticons has to do with hearts. There are many types and it is almost always a color variant which does not have any animation. Well, it is not like that either, only red is the one that when sent to a chat offers a small heartbeat movement, reducing its size and then expanding it and giving the feeling that it is moving.







Animated hearts for WhatsApp chats. WABetaInfo

The fact is that as WABetaInfo has revealed to us, WhatsApp is working on extending this effect to all variants of the heart that we have on the keyboard of emoticons. Something that you cannot perceive in the captures that we leave just above, but that we can guarantee that it happens: all, in unison, offer a fun heartbeat effect that always looks good when we want to convey to the other person how much we care.

It is clear that it is still a small improvement over what we already had but if WhatsApp is nourished by something through these beta versions, it is, precisely, change small things that over time become essential. And that animation (although brief) of certain emojis, helps to give life to a chat that over the months takes a little more joy. Remember that all These changes have been seen in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and that it could still take time to reach the release official a few weeks. As you know, the Facebook people take things with looooooooooot tranquillity.