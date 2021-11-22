WhatsApp prepares a reaction function for chat messages

At the end of last month we were already talking about how WhatsApp was already testing the possibility of adding a new function with which, very similar to the operation of Facebook, Instagram and other communication platforms such as Discord, we could start to add reactions and emoticons directly on some messages, rather than having to post messages.

So, contrary to what we are used to seeing in previous updates, it seems that the company is already in the process of adding this feature, WABetainfo having shared a small preview of the options menu of the new function in the latest test version of the Android application.

Temporarily enabled by mistake, despite having already been removed from the current trial version, this has not prevented it from being released. As we can see in the screenshot shared on this website, Meta’s messaging service has now included a new option in the notification settings through which we can control whether or not we want to be able to receive notifications when other people add reactions to the messages of our chats (still to be confirmed if only about our messages or those of any user).

So it seems that the messages will not have any type of limitation regarding the number of reactions, also allowing us to select any emoji from the usual WhatsApp panel. However, it should be noted that when the number of reactions exceeds 999 (a task worthy of the most crowded groups) we will stop seeing the number of them, replaced by “+999”.

As always, remember that the function is still in a development phase, without a specific official launch date. However, given that the function was detected in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and given the times we are used to seeing for the inclusion of new functions, everything indicates that at the latest, we should be able to already have this function early next year.