WhatsApp prepares a new version of its application for Windows 11, what will it be like?

WhatsApp is preparing the ground to ensure that its entire multi-device ecosystem works as it should the moment it is no longer in beta. AND desktop applications will be one of those foundational legs to stay connected with all the contacts and groups in which we participate, even if our mobile is turned off.

Now the news comes from the part of the desktop application that is being cooked for Windows 10 and 11 and that is going to give a radical change to the one we have available right now (less neat, more spartan design and an overall look that smells like mothballs for the number of years we have been seeing it without too many changes).

Renovation or radical change?

What WABetAInfo colleagues have discovered is nothing more than the existence of a new desktop application that, at least in Windows, copies practically all the graphic elements released last month with Windows 11. A app that exudes design lines similar to those released by Microsoft for its new OS and that give it an elegance that it never had before.







New look of WhatsApp in Windows 11. WABetaInfo

Of course, they warn us that its operation will hardly vary, except for aesthetic changes and the feeling that “it is incredibly stable because it is native and uses less resources than WhatsApp Desktop”, even now, when some functions seem to be missing, it is “a very good replacement for the current WhatsApp desktop application”. So if nothing goes wrong, things look really good.

As in the case of the current application available in Windows, the link will be carried out through the screen of the smartphone, where we will have to scan a QR code that will appear on the screen to access and log in. Both the pinned and the normal chats will be seen in the same order as on the mobile and, of course, the functionalities of voice calls, video chats or consultation of the latest statuses that our friends have published are maintained.

At the moment, this renewed version for Windows is in the test phase, and that when we talk about WhatsApp means that it could still be delayed for some time, until they are clear that everything works correctly and the time is right to publish it. What’s more, as we said at the beginning, everything smells like an organized plan to suddenly release the multi-device support with a whole ration of apps new on all systems. Hopefully on iPad too.