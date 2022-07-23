WhatsApp prepares a new update on iOS that will affect groups

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp s seem to be becoming a constant for the benefit of users. It is true that they are updates that do not represent a great novelty, but they are small new ones that little by little are making the application a worthy rival of its rivals. Now, it is being planned that the members of a group can know who were part at some point in the life of that chat.

If you are part of a WhatsApp group and leave it, those who join later will know that you have been

I don’t know if this function is good or not. Or it just shouldn’t matter. When you join a WhatsApp group and you are there for a while and for whatever reason, you must leave it, the next ones who join that group chat, They’ll know you’ve been at some point. It’s fine if you want to know if someone you know has been in that group but it’s really a bit of a bummer for anyone to know you’ve been in it. Ultimately, it has its pros and cons.

The thing is that the future functionality they want to add from Meta to WhatsApp is that all members of a group will be able to have access to the present and past members of that chat. A function that I see rather for administrators.

After the development of this new function in operating systems has started, it seems that the iOS version. So that soon we will have a new update include this new feature.

As we said, new functions that are being implemented from the headquarters, which are more and more constant and that are getting the app climb the ladder and it can become one of the favorites of users. Not so much by number of users but by functions.

That said, I don’t know if this function is useful or not. It would be nice to be able to read you in the comments to see what you think and if you see any real and effective use in this new and future update that will come soon if all goes well. Right now in the beta phase so it is a matter of waiting and not much. When the machinery starts up there is no turning back except for problems.