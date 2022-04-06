Tech News

WhatsApp prepares a new tool for groups

By: Brian Adam

Date:

WhatsApp has many features on the way and many others still in the development stage. And one of the ones that we hope will be implemented soon has to do with the possibility of creating surveys within the groups,

While this feature is still under development, we already know some details about how WhatsApp polls work. We’ll tell you then.

This is how surveys will work on WhatsApp

We already found out last month that WhatsApp is working on a polling feature that will be integrated into the app as a new tool for groups.

And now more details of this option are known. As mentioned on WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development, but they managed to preview it working. The dynamics is simple, and follows the same model that we have seen in other apps.

We will have the option to create a survey from scratch by setting a question and giving different options. As you can see in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the app will allow you to add up to 12 options per survey. A number more than enough to cover in any group survey.

And of course, it will make it easier for the options to be reorganized according to the criteria of the group administrator. There are still some details that are not mentioned, for example, if the duration of the survey can be set or if the administrator will be required to finish the process manually.

Nor is it mentioned what data the rest of the members will be able to see, for example, the number of people who participated in the survey, final results, graphs, etc. Yes, all those basic options that we see, for example, in Twitter quick polls.

So we will have to wait to see how this new WhatsApp feature will be implemented. Without a doubt, it will become a practical tool for groups, since it will allow administrators to ask the rest of the users for their opinion in a quick and organized way.

Brian Adam
