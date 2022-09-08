WhatsApp prepares a new system for temporary messages

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow to be saved even in chats set to disappear from all participants.

A dynamic that will modify the of the messages that disappear, although the users will be able to establish exceptions.

WhatsApp will allow you to save messages, but there will be exceptions

One of the functions that WhatsApp has in development is the one that will allow you to save temporary messages. That is, the user will be able to save a message even when the chat is configured so that the messages disappear after a certain period of time.

Until now, when we activate the temporary messages in a chat, they disappear after the established period of time. All messages disappear for all participants.

However, the new dynamics that WhatsApp is preparing will allow us to keep some of these messages so that they do not disappear. By simply specifying that we want to save a certain message, it will be kept when the default duration ends.

And just like the messages we featured, saved messages will be in a special section within the chat. But that is not all. WhatsApp will also allow exceptions to this system. Of course, an exception that will have to be set by the creator of the message.

If the user establishes that a message cannot be saved, then none of the participants will be able to use this new WhatsApp function for temporary messages.

When this happens, the user will see a warning with the message “the author of this message has discarded it, so no one else can save it in this chat again”, as you can see in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo.

If this warning does not appear when the user chooses to save the message, then the author has not placed any restrictions. One detail to keep in mind is that this entire new system is still under development, so it may be modified when it is finally implemented in the WhatsApp app.