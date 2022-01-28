WhatsApp prepares a new faster way to send photos

The WhatsApp application does not stop still, as there are always small changes on the way. We normally find out about them from WaBetaInfo which, as on this occasion, tells us that the application is preparing a new image picker which will make it easier to attach past photos to a chat.

They tell us from WaBetaInfo that the new selector will only be available when sending photos taken directly with the WhatsApp camera and will allow us, unlike the current version, to easily choose between recent photos or the rest of the galleries that we have saved in the mobile.

New way to attach photos

When attaching photos to a WhatsApp chat you have two methods. On the one hand, you can the attach button and choose gallery, in which case a panel is displayed with all the albums of the mobile. On the other hand, you can touch the camera icon, which in addition to allowing you to take photos, makes it easier for you to attach recent photos, as they are displayed in a strip at the bottom.

Ironically, this second method is the fastest way to attach recent photos or screenshots, since using the Attach > Gallery menu you will have to enter the corresponding album. According to WaBetaInfo, in the future the camera menu will be even more powerful, since it will have two tabs: one for the recent photos and one for the gallery.

Currently, if you open the WhatsApp camera and slide up the bottom strip of photos, only recent photos are shown, so attaching a photo from months ago involves a pretty serious amount of scrolling. The possibility of seeing the photos separated in albums should make this selection easier because, for example, the mobile screenshots will not appear in between.

According to WaBetaInfo, this selector will be camera button exclusive, which is the least curious, because the menu to attach from the gallery does not allow you to see recent photos. With this change, attach from gallery is somewhat obsolete and it would not be unreasonable to think that it will end up disappearing. After all, this is how it works in Telegram (the same menu to take photos and send photos).

Via | WaBetaInfo