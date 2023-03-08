WhatsApp prepares a great novelty for groups that you will not stop using

- Advertisement -

One of the things that can drive WhatsApp crazy is that the that have been created and are no longer used remain on the active list. The reason is that the dimensions of the list of communication options in the application are a nuisance. Well, the company we are talking about intends to solve this, it has been discovered how it has thought to achieve it. An example of what we say are the groups that have been created to go see a movie -or those that are created with friends when they go on vacation-. If the administrator does not delete anything, they remain active constantly (also, it is normal to forget to leave so that you are no longer present in the chat list). The fact is that WhatsApp is aware of this, and they have decided to take action on the matter. And, the truth is that it seems that quite correctly. Self-destruction arrives in WhatsApp groups As has been revealed in a test version for iOS of the well-known messaging application, the idea is to transfer the self-destruction of messages that is already common in applications messaging to groups (in the case of WhatsApp, of course). In this way, once the date on which the shared conversation space ceases to be useful is marked, it simply and simply disappears. Ideal to avoid what we mentioned before. The function will even have a specific section in the application Settings, to indicate whether they want to use it or not, but taking into account what they offer, it will be difficult for the vast majority not to choose to use this tool that aims to be one of the more useful that are going to come to the messaging application owned by Meta for many years. The time configuration options will be very broad, since they will range from one day; going through a week; and, of course, a specific date can be established for the group in question to disappear. There will even be the option to remove the self-destruct option from an item if necessary, as it has become a surprisingly useful place. Good for WhatsApp, since you have thought of almost everything. Nothing about the arrival for everyone As it is a test version from which the information comes, it is not easy to establish a time when WhatsApp officially launches this new function for all users. But, normally, you don’t have to wait long because something already available in the messages is simply exported to other types of elements. But yes, we have to wait. >