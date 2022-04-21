WhatsApp prepares a great improvement when sharing photos, what is it about?

The vast majority of those who use the WhatsApp messaging application have made a mistake when sending a photo or video. And, this, has led to the appropriate apologies if necessary. Well, they want to take action on the matter and a new tool has already begun to be approved to avoid exactly this. With it, the small text that appears on the application’s user interface (so small that for many it is practically insignificant and they don’t even know it exists), is replaced by a button -or several- that are larger and that, Therefore, they will allow you not to make a mistake when sending something to a contact or group on WhatsApp. Where the buttons are located The chosen place is a success, since they are placed just below the text box that is used to add an explanation or comment when sharing something… so they will hardly go unnoticed. Therefore, the choice of location seems to be a success because it does not bother anything at all and it fulfills its function perfectly. But there is more. The buttons, any of them, are completely manipulable and by using them you access a tool that allows you to establish exactly who you want to send the multimedia content to. Thus, for example, you can select from all the contacts in a group; going through removing those that you have excluded by default; and, even, you can establish that it is sent to only one person within a group if you wish. An excellent option too, it must be said. The truth is that this is one of those improvements that are sure to be widely used and very useful for everyone who uses WhatsApp. One more detail and arrival of the improvement This has to do with the wide options that this new button will offer, since you can even use it with status publications. In addition, taking into account the arrival of the Communities, which are getting closer, this addition is important, since everything indicates that the camera tab will disappear from the main interface (and this addition is a good way to be able to send content ). In what has to do with the arrival, the corresponding tests are in an initial phase, but seeing how advanced everything is as indicated in the source of the information, it is not ruled out at all that this improvement for WhatsApp becomes a reality next month coming (just when Communities in this app are expected to be a reality). >